Fastpitch softball - Shorewood vs Mountlake Terrace 4-30-2025
Thursday, May 1, 2025
4-30-2025 at Meridian ParkShorewood 9 - Mountlake Terrace 1
Scores
Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
Mountlake Terrace
- Charlotte Snook,
- Bri Reyes (4) and
- Hailey Taron (catcher)
- Ellie Van Horn (10 Ks) and
- Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Highlights
Mountlake Terrace:
- Bri Reyes 2-4 (3B)
- Maddie Schilperoort 3-4 (2B)
- Lillian Perrault 2-3 (2B)
- Rose Gallagher 2-4 (2B)
- Charlotte Copacino 2-3 (2B)
