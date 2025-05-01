Fastpitch softball - Shorewood vs Mountlake Terrace 4-30-2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025

Shorewood softball team huddle
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Girls fastpitch softball
4-30-2025 at Meridian Park
Shorewood 9 - Mountlake Terrace 1

Scores





Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
 
Mountlake Terrace 
  • Charlotte Snook, 
  • Bri Reyes (4) and 
  • Hailey Taron (catcher)
Shorewood: 
  • Ellie Van Horn (10 Ks) and 
  • Lillian Perrault (catcher)

Highlights

Mountlake Terrace: 
  • Bri Reyes 2-4 (3B)
Shorewood: 
  • Maddie Schilperoort 3-4 (2B)
  • Lillian Perrault 2-3 (2B)
  • Rose Gallagher 2-4 (2B)
  • Charlotte Copacino 2-3 (2B)
Coach: Paul Jensen


