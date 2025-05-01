Free comic book day at Shoreline Library May 3, 2025

Welcome to the Shoreline Library for Comic Book Day

Photo courtesy Shoreline Library

Free Comic Book Day at the Shoreline Library 11am on Saturday May 3, 2025.





Plus, some surprise guests!





Darth Vader enjoying a good book

Photo courtesy Shoreline Library



Comics available while supplies last so come early for best selection.



Sponsored by Friends of the Shoreline Library.



Registration not required.













The library will have hundreds of comics for all ages from publishers like Marvel, DC, Image, TOKYOPOP and others.