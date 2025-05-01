Free comic book day at Shoreline Library May 3, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025

Welcome to the Shoreline Library for Comic Book Day
Photo courtesy Shoreline Library

Free Comic Book Day at the Shoreline Library 11am on Saturday May 3, 2025.

The library will have hundreds of comics for all ages from publishers like Marvel, DC, Image, TOKYOPOP and others. 

Plus, some surprise guests!

Darth Vader enjoying a good book
Photo courtesy Shoreline Library


Comics available while supplies last so come early for best selection.

Sponsored by Friends of the Shoreline Library.

Registration not required.



