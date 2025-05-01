Shoreline Cooperative Preschool open house May 31, 2025

Looking for affordable, play-based, community-oriented early learning opportunities for your toddler or preschooler? 

Shoreline Cooperative Preschool serves children ages 18 months to 5 years old and has been a part of our community for over 60 years! 

Come check out our classroom and beautiful three-tiered outdoor play space at our upcoming Open House on May 31, 2025. 

Meet our teachers, speak with current families, and learn more about our classes for the 2025-2026 school year. Registration is currently open! 

Lower level entrance in circle driveway


