Free Savvy Gardener class - Attracting birds, bees, and butterflies May 13, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025

Pollinators and native birds are declining, but you can make a difference and reap the benefits in your garden.


ATTRACTING BIRDS, BEES AND BUTTERFLIES
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
6:30–8:00 pm
at North City Water District
1519 NE 177th Street in Shoreline

With honeybees, butterflies, and back yard birds all in serious decline*, home gardening may be one of the most overlooked methods of helping these native species survive. 

This class will cover the steps needed to attract more bees, butterflies and birds to your garden. 

Reducing toxins and pesticides is the first step, along with proper watering, and healthy soils. Having the right plant in the right place can also make a huge difference. 

We’ll cover the five steps of Natural Yard Care, basic practices for Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and provide you with plant lists for attracting butterflies, bees and birds.

Class is free, but you must register to attend.

Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or call our office at 206-362-8100.

Ladd Smith
About Our Presenter:

In 1994, Ladd Smith co-founded In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes in Bothell with his business partner Mark Gile, based on their lifelong shared passion for protecting the environment. 

Ladd is a graduate from University of Nevada in Reno with a BS degree in Ornamental Horticulture. 

He has more than 25 years’ experience as a professional horticulturist, and is a sought after speaker on various organic landscaping topics.

