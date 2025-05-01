Sign-waving Sunday with Everyday Activists - May 4, 2025

Gov't can work for all its people when it's not just working for the 1%



Everyday Activists is coordinating its next sign-waving event this Sunday, May 4, 2025 from 1pm to 2pm, at Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, the Shoreline/Edmonds line.



The theme is "How 'bout them eggs?"



The group will be accepting non-perishable food donations for Hopelink.



Bring a sign or just yourself and stand up for working people, overworked people, people who need a hand to make it work, and people who work to make life better for everyone.





