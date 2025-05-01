Sign-waving Sunday with Everyday Activists - May 4, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025

Sign-waving Sunday, 1-2pm

Gov't can work for all its people when it's not just working for the 1%

Everyday Activists is coordinating its next sign-waving event this Sunday, May 4, 2025 from 1pm to 2pm, at Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, the Shoreline/Edmonds line.

The theme is "How 'bout them eggs?"

The group will be accepting non-perishable food donations for Hopelink.

Bring a sign or just yourself and stand up for working people, overworked people, people who need a hand to make it work, and people who work to make life better for everyone.


Posted by DKH at 4:20 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  