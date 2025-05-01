Fundraiser for Team Pronto at SPUD Fish & Chips in Edmonds on May 3, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025


Support Team Pronto at SPUD Fish & Chips, 174 Sunset Ave, Edmonds WA 98020 on Saturday May 3, 2025 by letting the cashier know you are with "Team Pronto" when you order food!

Team Pronto 3070 is a robotics team based at Shorewood High School. Students compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition and build a robot for a game that changes every year.

The team is comprised of students from around the Shoreline area. To learn more, visit their website.


Posted by DKH at 4:38 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  