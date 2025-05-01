Fundraiser for Team Pronto at SPUD Fish & Chips in Edmonds on May 3, 2025
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Support Team Pronto at SPUD Fish & Chips, 174 Sunset Ave, Edmonds WA 98020 on Saturday May 3, 2025 by letting the cashier know you are with "Team Pronto" when you order food!
Team Pronto 3070 is a robotics team based at Shorewood High School. Students compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition and build a robot for a game that changes every year.
The team is comprised of students from around the Shoreline area. To learn more, visit their website.
0 comments:
Post a Comment