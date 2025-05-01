Shoreline could get a Pump Track on the Interurban Trail
Shoreline could purchase a 1.35-acre vacant lot along the Interurban Trail to be developed into a Pump Track
|An aerial image from the city of Shoreline shows the location of the long-empty vacant lot at 14925 Aurora the city could purchase to develop into a public park.
By Oliver J. Moffat
The city of Shoreline could purchase a long-empty vacant lot at 14925 Aurora for a new public park. The 1.35-acre vacant lot next to Seattle Ski and Snowboard is accessible from both Aurora and the Interurban Trail.
The location on the Interurban Trail makes the site a good spot for a BMX “pump track” - a closed loop course with berms and humps where cyclists gain momentum by shifting their weight instead of pedaling.
The owners agreed to sell the land to the city after a plan to build a 258-unit apartment building fell through because of pandemic-related financing issues.
The neighborhood needs more parks, according to the recently adopted Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Arts Plan (PROSA) plan, and the city set a goal to add a park in the Westminster Triangle neighborhood and along the Interurban Trail.
In 2021, the City bought an 0.43-acre property nearby for Westminster Park on N 150th Street.
According to the city, the property has had “encampment issues” and has been used by unsheltered campers.
The city plans to use Park Impact Fees - one-time funds collected from housing developers - for the purchase. The city has applied for a $1 million grant from the state towards the purchase. An independent appraiser estimated the fair market value of the parcel at $4.4 million.
A proposed Skatepark and Pump Track at the Park at Bothell Landing could receive $1 million from the King County Parks Levy renewal that will appear on the August ballot.
The Shoreline city council will vote on whether to approve the purchase after hearing public comments at the Monday, May 5 meeting.
