Shoreline could get a Pump Track on the Interurban Trail

Shoreline could purchase a 1.35-acre vacant lot along the Interurban Trail to be developed into a Pump Track



An aerial image from the city of Shoreline shows the location of the long-empty vacant lot at 14925 Aurora the city could purchase to develop into a public park.









Cyclists ride the Pump Track in Leavenworth Wa, photo by Thayne Tuason licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike

The city says the owners of the adjacent Seattle Ski & Snowboard want to add bike sales and repairs, dining, and affordable housing for workers. In 2021, the City bought an 0.43-acre property nearby for Westminster Park on N 150th Street.





By Oliver J. Moffat The city of Shoreline could purchase a long-empty vacant lot at 14925 Aurora for a new public park. The 1.35-acre vacant lot next to Seattle Ski and Snowboard is accessible from both Aurora and the Interurban Trail.The location on the Interurban Trail makes the site a good spot for a BMX “pump track” - a closed loop course with berms and humps where cyclists gain momentum by shifting their weight instead of pedaling.The owners agreed to sell the land to the city after a plan to build a 258-unit apartment building fell through because of pandemic-related financing issues.The neighborhood needs more parks, according to the recently adopted Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Arts Plan (PROSA) plan, and the city set a goal to add a park in the Westminster Triangle neighborhood and along the Interurban Trail.