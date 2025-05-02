Einstein teacher named as finalist for national STEM award

Colleen LaMotte, science teacher at Einstein Middle School, has been named as one of five Washington state finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science (PAEMST).

The PAEMST is the nation’s highest honor for K–12 math and science (STEM) teachers.

The national PAEMST committee will choose national awardees based on mastery of content, effective instructional approaches that support student learning, effective use of student assessment to guide learning, reflective practice and lifelong learning, and leadership and equity in education inside and outside of the classroom.

What has been your personal journey on the way to excellence in teaching math/science?





As a learner, I always wanted to understand why—not just memorize answers. That same curiosity drives my teaching: I want students to make sense of science, not just perform it. Over the years, I've shifted from delivering content to designing experiences that center student thinking, evidence-based reasoning, and productive struggle.





Collaborating with colleagues, engaging in professional learning, and listening deeply to students have all shaped my practice. I've also worked to ensure every student sees themselves as capable of scientific thinking—especially those historically marginalized in STEM. Excellence, for me, is not about perfection, but about continuously refining my practice to support all students in becoming confident, critical thinkers.





What is one concept that excites your students and why?





My students are deeply curious about the world around them, and what excites them most is the chance to lift the veil on science—transforming their surroundings from something mysterious into something predictable, solvable, and within their reach.





Whether they're exploring why some objects break in collisions while others bounce, how invisible magnetic forces work, or how traits are passed down through generations, students feel empowered when they can figure things out for themselves.





What advice would you give to parents, families, or caregivers who want to support their students’ math and science learning?





I would encourage families to support their student’s math and science learning by nurturing curiosity at home. Ask them what they're wondering about, and invite them to explain their thinking—even if the answer isn't clear yet.





Encourage them to take academic risks, explore ideas, and be okay with not knowing right away. One of the most powerful messages families can give is that learning is a process: it's okay to make mistakes, change your mind with new information, and keep trying.







