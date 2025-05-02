Company fined for 2023 oil spill into Ronald Bog

Friday, May 2, 2025

Ronald Bog
Photo by Sam Hansen

The Department of Ecology fined North Star Pro LLC $1,300 for spilling diesel fuel into Ronald Bog in December 2023. 

Approximately 150 gallons of diesel spilled because of a semi-truck collision on I-5, with 19 gallons reaching the bog because of the company’s insufficient follow-up.

The penalty amounts go to the state’s general fund or dedicated accounts that help prevent pollution.


Posted by DKH at 1:33 AM
