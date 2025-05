Looking to Fill the Bus at the Richmond Beach Blood Drive Saturday May 3, 2025

Bloodmobile at Shoreline Fire Safety Center

Photo by Tom Petersen





Let's fill those!





Past donors, regular donors, returning newbies, first timers . . . come on out on May 3!









The Bloodworks Northwest mobile unit will be in front of the Go to www.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888, even on the day of the event.The Bloodworks Northwest mobile unit will be in front of the Shoreline Fire Safety Center, Station 62, 1847 NW 195th Street , from 9am to 3pm.











If any spots remain unfilled, they will take walk-ups or "come back later" appointments.

A few open appointment spots remain sprinkled across Saturday's blood drive schedule in Richmond Beach.