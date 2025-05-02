Alison Alfonzo Pence named as Northwest Neighbors Network’s first Executive Director

Alison Alfonzo Pence

Photo courtesy MyEdmondsNews.com (Edmonds WA) Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) has recently hired Edmonds resident Alison Alfonzo Pence as its first Executive Director.





Pence, who was semi-retired, decided to come out of retirement to work fulltime for the organization.





Board President, Mahyar Rahbarrad said, “We are thrilled to welcome Alison as our first Executive Director. "She brings a wealth of experience in leading non-profit organizations, a passion for NNN's mission and expertise in community outreach and fundraising. "The board and I are eager to have her guide the organization into its exciting next chapter. We look forward to the impact she will make in our community."

For the past 3 years, Pence was the Executive Director of the MS Helping Hands Donor Closet, another nonprofit in downtown Edmonds. Her past qualifications include being executive director of one of the largest food banks in Seattle and being a staff person in the Washington State House of Representatives for the House Democratic Caucus.





She is currently the board president of the Asian Service Center, Service Committee Chair for the Rotary Club of Edmonds, and sits on the Edmonds Waterfront Center Board chairing its Board Development Committee.





Founded six years ago, NNN, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, serves mostly low to medium income residents in North King County (Shoreline and Lake Forest Park) and South Snohomish County (Edmonds, Brier, Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace).




