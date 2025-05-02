Alison Alfonzo Pence named as Northwest Neighbors Network’s first Executive Director
Friday, May 2, 2025
|Alison Alfonzo Pence
Photo courtesy MyEdmondsNews.com
Pence, who was semi-retired, decided to come out of retirement to work fulltime for the organization.
Board President, Mahyar Rahbarrad said, “We are thrilled to welcome Alison as our first Executive Director.
"She brings a wealth of experience in leading non-profit organizations, a passion for NNN's mission and expertise in community outreach and fundraising.
"The board and I are eager to have her guide the organization into its exciting next chapter. We look forward to the impact she will make in our community."
For the past 3 years, Pence was the Executive Director of the MS Helping Hands Donor Closet, another nonprofit in downtown Edmonds. Her past qualifications include being executive director of one of the largest food banks in Seattle and being a staff person in the Washington State House of Representatives for the House Democratic Caucus.
She is currently the board president of the Asian Service Center, Service Committee Chair for the Rotary Club of Edmonds, and sits on the Edmonds Waterfront Center Board chairing its Board Development Committee.
This organization works to help seniors age well in their own homes. Most people prefer to live in their own homes as they age, but need a community to support the challenges of independence. NNN was established as one of the growing numbers of virtual villages across the nation to meet the needs of local seniors.
Virtual Villages are a central resource of help for day-to-day “neighbor helping neighbor” needs. They are a grass-roots, membership driven organization run by volunteers and limited paid staff.
Pence has worked with seniors and disabled adults in her past and will continue to do so into the future. Her past work in underserved communities, working in direct services, raising funds through grant writing and event fundraising will be an asset to the organization.
Alison is married to local city activist, Roger Pence. They have raised four children and now are grandparents to six grandchildren.
In order to keep her mental balance, Alison is also known as a local hula dancer and ukulele player with STRUM and Puniwai Na Mele Ohana.
“It feels like all my current activities are now rolled into one into one organization! I will continue to do my volunteer work with the Asian Service Center, The Rotary Club of Edmonds and the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Now with this position, I feel I have come full circle and have found my purpose in life,” says Pence.
