Soccer: Shorewood boys prevail over Archbishop Murphy for chance at shared League title

Photo by Wayne Pridemore Boys soccer Boys soccer

4-30-2025 at Shoreline Stadium

Shorewood 2 - Archbishop Murphy 1





The Stormrays scored their winning goal at the end of the first half and maintained this lead through the rest of the game.





Archbishop Murphy is still in line for the league title. However if Shorewood defeats last place Meadowdale on May 6, 2025, they will tie for the league title.





Joe Pohoryles, sports reporter for HeraldNet, wrote a feature article on Shorewood and this game.











