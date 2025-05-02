Voter-Approved Shoreline Fire Department Regional Fire Authority begins on May 1, 2025
Friday, May 2, 2025
The Shoreline Fire Department is pleased to announce that the voter-approved Shoreline Fire Department Regional Fire Authority officially begins on May 1, 2025.
“This is a milestone moment,” said Matt Cowan, Shoreline Fire Chief. “We are grateful for the overwhelming voter support in February for Proposition 1 – creating the Shoreline Fire Department Regional Fire Authority (RFA). We will deliver on our commitments to be as efficient as possible with taxpayer dollars while looking for every opportunity to improve our services.”
“Since the election was certified we have been very busy with completing the administrative and legal requirements of creating a RFA,” continued Chief Cowan. “That work is being finished up.”
“With the RFA we are also looking at a number of organizational efficiencies, including our Fire District Board of Commissioner meetings,” said Chief Cowan.
“Next week, we will announce a new meeting schedule for the RFA Governing Board and both the Shoreline and Northshore Board of Commissioner meetings. This new schedule for the RFA Governing Board will include alternating meetings in Shoreline and Kenmore, increasing opportunities for broader public engagement across our RFA communities.”
For more information visit: Shoreline Fire RFA
“We are just getting started with the RFA and looking forward to the future,” said Chief Cowan. “As we continue to implement the RFA we will keep our communities informed and operate with transparency and responsibility.”
