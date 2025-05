Public invited to 60th Anniversary Open House at Shoreline Community College May 8, 2025

To commemorate this occasion, the College invites the public to a 60th Anniversary Open House Celebration onon its beautiful campus at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 The event is free and open to all. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP here. This all-ages event will feature:

Live performances and films from students

Interactive demonstrations

Drop-in pickleball and basketball recreation

Short, engaging mini lectures on a wide variety of topics led by our amazing faculty members

Opportunities to apply and register for classes

Light refreshments as well as food for purchase from local food trucks

Special Alumni events and networking opportunities

Raffle prizes, giveaways, and more!

“Shoreline Community College is proud to be an open admission institution, welcoming students from our local community and around the world.

"Today, we celebrate 60 years of their successes; landing dream jobs, transferring to top universities, and finding a home away from home.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported our mission and engaged with our students, staff, and faculty. Shoreline is stronger because of the diverse experiences, ideas, and achievements our community has shared with us,” said Shoreline President, Dr. Jack Kahn about this important event.

Founded in 1964, Shoreline Community College has served thousands of students from across the U.S. and more than 65 countries. With over 100 academic and professional/technical programs, the College continues to be a hub for inclusive learning and student success.Whether it is your first time visiting or you are a treasured alumni or former staff member coming back to reminisce, we welcome you. Come explore the campus, meet inspiring faculty, reconnect with alumni, and experience the vibrant community that has made Shoreline a cornerstone of this community for six decades.For more information or questions about the event, please contact Cat Chiappa, Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing at cchiappa@shoreline.edu