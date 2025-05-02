400 protest in Lake Forest Park on May Day

Friday, May 2, 2025

Photo by Donna Hawkey
By Donna Hawkey

About 400 protestors showed up in Lake Forest Park on May 1st at the intersection of Bothell & Ballinger Way.

All were carrying home made signs expressing their protest of government overreach during the past 100 days.

Photo by Claudia Meadows

Many signs highlighted workers' rights and these two showed up in spirited American style.

Drummers provided sounds of determination against concerns over the Trump administration’s many policy changes.

Photos by Donna Hawkey

People loudly expressed that our constitution is in jeopardy.

Are we all in jeopardy when due process is eliminated -- such as what is currently happening to many immigrants?

This protestor shows patriotic obligation when injustices are seen and felt.

Photo by Donna Hawkey
Protestors brought many bags of donations for the Hopelink Food Bank.

See you next time in LFP. 

Keep informed of protests in LFP and throughout the area with Mobilize.


Posted by DKH at 4:28 AM
