400 protest in Lake Forest Park on May Day
Friday, May 2, 2025
About 400 protestors showed up in Lake Forest Park on May 1st at the intersection of Bothell & Ballinger Way.
All were carrying home made signs expressing their protest of government overreach during the past 100 days.
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
Drummers provided sounds of determination against concerns over the Trump administration’s many policy changes.
Are we all in jeopardy when due process is eliminated -- such as what is currently happening to many immigrants?
This protestor shows patriotic obligation when injustices are seen and felt.
|Photo by Donna Hawkey
See you next time in LFP.
Keep informed of protests in LFP and throughout the area with Mobilize.
