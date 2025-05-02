Shoreline and LFP Police launch Police Explorer Post for young adults
Friday, May 2, 2025
Shoreline and Lake Forest Park Police Departments are partnering to launch a Police Explorer Post in Spring 2025—a year-round volunteer program for young adults ages 14–21 interested in community service and law enforcement training.
While many participants pursue careers in public safety, it is not a requirement to join.
The program is part of a broader initiative by the King County Sheriff’s Office, which supports five Explorer Posts across various contract cities and unincorporated areas. All Explorer advisors are commissioned deputies with the Sheriff’s Office.
Eligibility:
- Ages 14–21 (post-8th grade through December 31 of the year you turn 21)
- Must pass a background check
- In good standing with school and community
- Now accepting new members year-round.
