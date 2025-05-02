Shoreline and LFP Police launch Police Explorer Post for young adults

Shoreline and Lake Forest Park Police Departments are partnering to launch a Police Explorer Post in Spring 2025—a year-round volunteer program for young adults ages 14–21 interested in community service and law enforcement training.

Ages 14–21 (post-8th grade through December 31 of the year you turn 21)

Must pass a background check

In good standing with school and community

Now accepting new members year-round.

While many participants pursue careers in public safety, it is not a requirement to join.The program is part of a broader initiative by the King County Sheriff’s Office, which supports five Explorer Posts across various contract cities and unincorporated areas. All Explorer advisors are commissioned deputies with the Sheriff’s Office.Eligibility: