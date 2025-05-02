Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Tour and Garden Market June 14, 2025

Photo by Lee Rolfe Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park





The annual Garden Market runs simultaneously at Third Place Commons. Six gardens will be on display, one in particular a uniquely lush sanctuary.









The entry by morning is protected by imposing conifers, and opens to noon and setting sun. It’s cottage-style face promises charm and blossoms in all seasons. June should be a riot of clematis, David Austin roses, lilies, hollyhock, and lavender. As yet, it swells with camellia, wisteria, spring bulbs and stars of evergreen armandii.



Edible offerings are expected from a turf-encircling line of fruit trees in both 3D and espaliered arrangement. With bee collaboration (owners count beekeeping among their many nurturing talents), there will be cherry, apple, fig, blueberry, raspberry, paw paw, hardy kiwi, and peach harvests this summer.



Photo by Lee Rolfe The narrow, deep lot has several rooms, containing shade perennials, chicken coop, raised summer vegetable beds, with a few bait hives scattered throughout. Some of these rooms contain seating areas, both shaded and warmed. Its gate, which cracked open in late April for a sneak peek, encloses a place with abundant meaning and plant diversity.The entry by morning is protected by imposing conifers, and opens to noon and setting sun. It’s cottage-style face promises charm and blossoms in all seasons. June should be a riot of clematis, David Austin roses, lilies, hollyhock, and lavender. As yet, it swells with camellia, wisteria, spring bulbs and stars of evergreen armandii.Edible offerings are expected from a turf-encircling line of fruit trees in both 3D and espaliered arrangement. With bee collaboration (owners count beekeeping among their many nurturing talents), there will be cherry, apple, fig, blueberry, raspberry, paw paw, hardy kiwi, and peach harvests this summer.The narrow, deep lot has several rooms, containing shade perennials, chicken coop, raised summer vegetable beds, with a few bait hives scattered throughout. Some of these rooms contain seating areas, both shaded and warmed.





These resting points, enhanced by European outdoor furnishings, offer time to examine owners’ stated garden theme: hope and redemption.



Hope is restored in a place like this. The successive demands of mulching, seeding, pruning, watering, perennial dividing, weeding and grooming require faith in a promised, abundant outcome. And what abundance!



The redemption is evident in the fact that much of this garden was salvaged from places of abandonment, neglect, and imminent threat.





This family’s vigor and curiosity took them on rescue missions, saving peonies from scheduled bulldozing, and perennials and biennials from nursery clearance racks. They were also receptive to gifted plant materials from friends and strangers.



This garden shows commitment and enterprise; imagine finding space and support for over 30 species of clematis?





To name a few supports, vines are woven on manufactured trellis and threaded through stalwart ginkgo, winding kiwis, and blossoming cherries. There are trees asked to take uncharacteristic forms, such as a native hemlock trained into Italian-cypress verticality and a lilac borne by a single trunk. There’s a charming, curved salal hedge. A Japanese maple collection promises autumn color; and this is just the plant work.





Photo by Lee Rolfe Infrastructure work has been ably tackled, too. Two enormous plumbed cisterns capture rainwater, and owner-constructed were a tool shed and a warm, bright greenhouse dubbed “the Orangery.” Both vertical and treaded stone work show homeowner collaboration and patience.



This season, when sources of hope are sought after and welcome, here is a garden of generous fulfillment. Spirit, thought and energy are here.



Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park benefits Third Place Commons, ShoreLake Arts, the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation, and the Lake Forest Park Garden Club.



All ages welcome; ticket required for ages 5 and up.



Buy tickets here



The Garden Market Infrastructure work has been ably tackled, too. Two enormous plumbed cisterns capture rainwater, and owner-constructed were a tool shed and a warm, bright greenhouse dubbed “the Orangery.” Both vertical and treaded stone work show homeowner collaboration and patience.This season, when sources of hope are sought after and welcome, here is a garden of generous fulfillment. Spirit, thought and energy are here.Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park benefits Third Place Commons, ShoreLake Arts, the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation, and the Lake Forest Park Garden Club.All ages welcome; ticket required for ages 5 and up.





Visit the lower level of the Town Center on tour day to exchange your advance ticket for a map to 2025’s six amazing gardens, or buy same-day tickets for $25.





The lower mall will be transformed into a plant and garden art market, including plant vendors, garden artists and a variety of community organizations.







Tour and Garden MarketJune 14, 2025As is customary, June brings summer solstice, dependably warmer temps, and noteworthy gardens to view on Lake Forest Park’s Secret Garden Tour, this year June 14, 2025 from 9am - 3pm.