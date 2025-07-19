FREE Veterans’ Wills Clinic July 25, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center



Volunteer Attorneys and CPAs will put together Simple Wills, Powers of Attorney and Healthcare Directives for veterans and their spouses. Volunteer Attorneys and CPAs will put together Simple Wills, Powers of Attorney and Healthcare Directives for veterans and their spouses.





We will also have witnesses and a notary so you can leave with finished documents. This is sponsored by the Veterans Clinic at the University of Washington School of Law.





We thank you for your service!





Eligibility requirements:





Veterans, spouses of veterans, and widowed spouses of veterans with an annual income equal to or less than 80% of the median household income.

$77,700 for a one-person household

$88,800 for a two person household

99,900 for a 3 person household, etc.





Please come to the senior center before July 25 OR significantly early to your appointment to fill out the intake paperwork so the Volunteer Attorneys and CPAs can help you most effectively during your appointment.



