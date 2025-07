Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party July 12, 2025

Volunteers working in Five Acre Wood

Photo courtesy LFP Stewardship Foundation

Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party

Saturday, July 12, 2025 from 9am-12 noonJoin us, rain or shine, on the first Saturdays of the month *except July will be the 2nd Saturday.Restoration volunteers are busy improving your local forest park, Five Acre Woods.Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive. Dress for the weather. Bring your own gloves & tools if you prefer, we will have some to lend as well. Beverages and treats provided to volunteers.Come & out and enjoy the forestQuestions? contact volunteer coordinator Polly Saunders at polly@gaiaict.com City Park Five Acre Woods