Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party July 12, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Volunteers working in Five Acre Wood
Photo courtesy LFP Stewardship Foundation

Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party
Saturday, July 12, 2025 from 9am-12 noon

Join us, rain or shine, on the first Saturdays of the month *except July will be the 2nd Saturday.

Restoration volunteers are busy improving your local forest park, Five Acre Woods.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive. Dress for the weather. Bring your own gloves & tools if you prefer, we will have some to lend as well. Beverages and treats provided to volunteers.

﻿Come & out and enjoy the forest

Questions? ﻿contact volunteer coordinator Polly Saunders at polly@gaiaict.com

City Park Five Acre Woods
18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155


