Bumblebee and wallflower

Photo by William McClain On July 8, 2025 the Woodinville City Council passed a resolution to become a Bee City USA affiliate.





Bee City USA is an initiative of the Xerxes Society , which works for the conservation of invertebrates and their habitats.



Establish a standing Bee City USA committee to advocate for pollinators

Create and enhance pollinator habitat on public and private land by increasing the abundance of native plants and providing nest sites

Reduce the use of pesticides through an integrated pest management plan

Incorporate pollinator-conscious practices into city policies and plans

Host pollinator awareness events

Publicly acknowledge Bee City USA affiliation with signs and an online presence

The city resolution states that "Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is a long-term approach to maintaining healthy landscapes and facilities that minimizes risks to people."





Bee and checker mallow

Photo by William McClain It also points out that "pollinator-friendly communities can benefit local and regional economies through healthier ecosystems, increased vegetable and fruit crop yields, and increased demand for pollinator-friendly plant materials from local growers."



Other Bee City USA affiliates in Washington State include the cities of Seattle, Bellingham, Olympia, Sammamish, Puyallup, and Vancouver, and the following college campuses: University of Washington Bothell/Cascadia College, Western Washington University, Gonzaga University, Lake Washington Institute of Technology, Lower Columbia College, and Clark College.



Bee and salmonberry

Photo by William McClain The city is receiving assistance with their resolution from Pollinator Pathway NW which provides education, assistance, and action to encourage habitat protection.











Pollinator Pathway NW supports local municipalities, schools, and neighborhoods in establishing native and pollinator friendly plantings and reducing or eliminating the use of pesticides and herbicides.

As part of becoming a Bee City USA affiliate, the City of Woodinville has adopted the following commitments: