Bee City USA
Monday, July 14, 2025
|Bumblebee and wallflower
Photo by William McClain
Bee City USA is an initiative of the Xerxes Society, which works for the conservation of invertebrates and their habitats.
As part of becoming a Bee City USA affiliate, the City of Woodinville has adopted the following commitments:
- Establish a standing Bee City USA committee to advocate for pollinators
- Create and enhance pollinator habitat on public and private land by increasing the abundance of native plants and providing nest sites
- Reduce the use of pesticides through an integrated pest management plan
- Incorporate pollinator-conscious practices into city policies and plans
- Host pollinator awareness events
- Publicly acknowledge Bee City USA affiliation with signs and an online presence
The city resolution states that “Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is a long-term approach to maintaining healthy landscapes and facilities that minimizes risks to people.”
|Bee and checker mallow
Photo by William McClain
Other Bee City USA affiliates in Washington State include the cities of Seattle, Bellingham, Olympia, Sammamish, Puyallup, and Vancouver, and the following college campuses: University of Washington Bothell/Cascadia College, Western Washington University, Gonzaga University, Lake Washington Institute of Technology, Lower Columbia College, and Clark College.
|Bee and salmonberry
Photo by William McClain
Pollinator Pathway NW supports local municipalities, schools, and neighborhoods in establishing native and pollinator friendly plantings and reducing or eliminating the use of pesticides and herbicides.
