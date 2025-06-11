What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – June 11 - 17
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
From tech repair and rainbow bingo to garden tours, Pride celebrations, and powerful storytelling by local women authors, this week in Shoreline is blooming with creativity, connection, and community. Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Fix-It & Learn: Community Tech Repair Workshop
Wednesday, June 11
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Join us for a hands-on, beginner-friendly workshop led by local repair expert Fikralem, founder of Techs Repair LLC and recipient of Washington’s Green Jobs Community Grant. This two-hour workshop is designed to empower participants with the confidence and skills to troubleshoot, maintain, and extend the life of common electronic devices—while also learning how small actions contribute to big environmental impacts. Feel free to bring your own electronic devices that are in need of repair. This workshop occurs on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 5:30-7:30pm at the Shoreline Tool Library. Whether you’re curious about how to open up your old laptop, want to understand why your phone won’t hold a charge, or just want to reduce e-waste and save money, this class is for you. Participants are welcome to bring their own broken electronics (phones, tablets, laptops, etc.) for inspection or hands-on learning, but it’s not required.
Rainbow Bingo
Friday, June 13
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers! Cash Beverage Bar, Rainbow Jell-O Shots, Prizes! Please note that this is a 21 and over event.
Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos. $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park (and Shoreline)
Saturday, June 14
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
More Information
Wander through a self-guided tour of stunning, one-of-a-kind gardens in Lake Forest Park and nearby neighborhoods. Each stop features live music, local artists, and expert gardeners ready to inspire and delight. And don't miss the Garden Market at the Lake Forest Park Town Center, filled with nurseries and garden vendors to help you bring your own garden vision to life! Buy your tickets now and save $5. Just $20 in advance ($25 at the door).
Shoreline Farmers Market – Pride Celebration
Saturday, June 14, 21, 28
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Farmers Market
This is a free and fun community celebration to advance awareness of the LGBTQIA+ community and promote mutual respect and equal human rights for all. Visit LGBTQIA+ booths and shop the weekly Farmers Market. Stroll through the market, discover new and returning vendors, enjoy live music, and connect with your community. Meet local farmers and savor the freshest local foods around. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome — including friendly, leashed dogs! Free parking is available on-site. We're dedicated to making fresh, local food accessible to everyone. EBT/SNAP accepted, SNAP Market Match: DOUBLE your dollars, Many vendors accept WIC & Senior FMNP benefits.
NW Women's Voices: Family Legacies
Saturday, June 14
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Shoreline Library
Come together with a group of authors from She Writes Press. Help spark conversations about family and the importance of empowering female writers and readers. In 2019, She Writes Press became the first hybrid imprint to win Independent Publisher of the Year, from two separate independent book publishing organizations. Books by all featured authors will be available for purchase and signing. To learn more about the featured authors and their books, visit our event booklist: NW Womens Voices: Family Legacies. Event length includes a 20 minute break. Registration not required.
