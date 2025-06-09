Shoreline real estate market - May 2025

The Shoreline real estate market in May 2025 showed a mix of strength and shifting dynamics.





Total sales dropped to 35 homes sold, a 27% decrease year-over-year (from 48 in May 2024) and a noticeable decline from April’s 44 sales.





Despite a strong April, May showed signs of cooling in buyer activity. On a year-to-date basis, sales reached 158, which is still down from 186 at this point in 2024, reinforcing the narrative of a softer start to 2025.





Home Prices:

The median sale price in May fell sharply to $785,000, a 13% YoY decrease and a significant dip from $903,000 in April.





This suggests that more modestly priced homes made up a larger share of May’s sales or that buyers are responding to affordability concerns.





However, the YTD median price remains ahead of 2024 at $850,000 vs. $845,000, indicating stronger pricing earlier in the year has helped buoy the overall average.





Price per Square Foot:

Interestingly, average price per square foot surged to $595, up 11.4% from May 2024 ($534) and well above last month’s $535.





This suggests buyers may be paying more per square foot for smaller or more updated homes, even while overall median prices dropped—often a signal of changing buyer priorities or a shift in product mix.





Days on Market:

Homes in May sold much faster, averaging just 8 days on the market, which is a dramatic improvement from 37 days in April and even faster than May 2024’s 10-day average.





Year-to-date, the average is 28 days, down from 38 days in 2024, reflecting improved buyer urgency in the spring months despite lower sales volume.





Summary:

May 2025 was marked by fewer overall sales and a significant drop in median price, but homes sold faster and at higher prices per square foot.



This contrast suggests buyers are being selective, prioritizing well-presented or efficiently priced properties. Despite the volatility month-to-month, the year-to-date data still shows a market that is outperforming last year in terms of pricing metrics, even with fewer transactions overall.





As we head into summer, market momentum may depend on affordability, interest rates, and new inventory levels.







-Lella Norberg, Windermere Shoreline







