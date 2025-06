June recipe from Town & Country Market: Lemon-Herb Shrimp Rolls

Lemon-Herb Shrimp Rolls - a perfect meal to welcome the summer season from Town & Country Market











A different take on the classic lobster roll – the bright fresh flavors of the season come through in every bite, it’s the perfect addition to any BBQ or picnic!STEP 1Combine mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, celery, shallot and herbs of choice; season with salt and pepper. Fold in shrimp. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Shrimp salad can be prepared one day ahead.STEP 2Split buns and lightly toast. Fill each bun with shrimp salad and garnish with lettuce, green onion and avocado.OptionsUse more or less of certain fresh herbs to your taste or try a combination of your favorites!This is a play on a lobster roll, but cooked lobster meat or even crab can also be used in this delicious recipe!Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133