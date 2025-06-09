June recipe from Town & Country Market: Lemon-Herb Shrimp Rolls

Monday, June 9, 2025

Lemon-Herb Shrimp Rolls - a perfect meal to welcome the summer season from Town & Country Market

A different take on the classic lobster roll – the bright fresh flavors of the season come through in every bite, it’s the perfect addition to any BBQ or picnic!

Preparation

STEP 1

Combine mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, celery, shallot and herbs of choice; season with salt and pepper. Fold in shrimp. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Shrimp salad can be prepared one day ahead.

STEP 2

Split buns and lightly toast. Fill each bun with shrimp salad and garnish with lettuce, green onion and avocado.

Options

Use more or less of certain fresh herbs to your taste or try a combination of your favorites!

This is a play on a lobster roll, but cooked lobster meat or even crab can also be used in this delicious recipe!

Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133


Posted by DKH at 4:12 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  