June recipe from Town & Country Market: Lemon-Herb Shrimp Rolls
Monday, June 9, 2025
Preparation
STEP 1
Combine mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, celery, shallot and herbs of choice; season with salt and pepper. Fold in shrimp. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Shrimp salad can be prepared one day ahead.
STEP 2
Split buns and lightly toast. Fill each bun with shrimp salad and garnish with lettuce, green onion and avocado.
Options
Use more or less of certain fresh herbs to your taste or try a combination of your favorites!
This is a play on a lobster roll, but cooked lobster meat or even crab can also be used in this delicious recipe!
Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133
