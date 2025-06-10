Green Shoreline work parties this week June 11-15, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025


Please join us this week for restoration work parties in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!

This week we have events at the following parks:

Wednesday, June 11
  • Hamlin Park, 1 – 4pm
Thursday, June 12
  • Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
Friday, June 13
  • Hamlin Park, 12 – 3pm
Saturday, June 14
  • Hamlin Park, 10am – 1pm
  • Shoreview Park, 10am – 12pm
  • Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
  • Shoreline Park, 11am – 1pm
  • Twin Ponds Park, 9:30am – 12:30pm
Sunday, June 15
  • Twin Ponds Park, 9am – 12pm
Register here: shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org


