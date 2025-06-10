Green Shoreline work parties this week June 11-15, 2025
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Please join us this week for restoration work parties in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!
This week we have events at the following parks:
Wednesday, June 11
- Hamlin Park, 1 – 4pm
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
- Hamlin Park, 12 – 3pm
- Hamlin Park, 10am – 1pm
- Shoreview Park, 10am – 12pm
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
- Shoreline Park, 11am – 1pm
- Twin Ponds Park, 9:30am – 12:30pm
Sunday, June 15
Register here: shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org
- Twin Ponds Park, 9am – 12pm
