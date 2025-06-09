Shorewood Track & Field - Records fall and a new State Champ

Shorewood athletes and coaches at State meet

The trip to Tacoma was wonderful. Mixed weather throughout the weekend, sprinkles, heat, windy, overcast. It was a tough field, Shorewood athletes competed well, and all should be proud of their efforts, and all should be proud of the athletes representing Shorewood Track & Field.





State Champion Ava Enriquez clearing 12'6"

State Champion Ava Enriquez clearing 12'6" and earlier this season re-breaking her school record in the Pole Vault of 13'.





Ava Enriquez

State Champ! Ava has broken the school record each of her 4 years with 5th place State finish (in 9th grade), 2nd place (10th grade), 2nd place (11th), and State Champ (12th)





The girls team placed 9th in the entire State in the 3A classification and the boys team placed 10th. There were 45 scoring teams in girls 3A and 52 scoring teams in boys 3A (some teams didn't score points - there's around 76 schools total in 3A).



Check out the results here:

Madeleine Brouillard - 300mH (7th)

Hanna Bruno - 800m (5th) - New School Record ! The one she broke last week, this time by a second (originally from 2011)!

Lucy Eichelberger - 100m Hurdles (18th), 300m Hurdles (6th)

Ava Enriquez - Long Jump (9th), Pole Vault ( State Champion!!! )

Mila Fotinatos - 200m, 400m (14th)

Violet Koslowsky - 3200m (17th)

Girls 4x400 Relay breaks 1989 school record by 4 seconds!! Placing 4th. Hanna Bruno in this group broke the 800m school record by a second in the 800m prelim.

4x400m Relay (Madeleine B, Lucy E, Hanna B, Mila F) - 4th - New School Record! The one they broke last week but this time by a whopping 4 seconds (originally from 1989)!

4x100m Unified Mixed Relay (Whitney Ernst, Serenity Cruthird, Sened Tekle, Brayden Yee) - 3rd

800m Unified Mixed Sprint Medley Relay 100m-100m-200m-400m (Whitney E, Serenity C, Sened T, Brayden Y) - 6th

Max Billett - 3200m (12th)

Tristan Crittenden - 3200m (18th)

Otto Erhart - 1600m (5th), 3200m (5th)

Eli Grave - 3200m (10th) Sened and Jaden won three medals each

Jaden Marlow - 110m Hurdles (4th), Long Jump (6th), Pole Vault (3rd)

Sened T w/Arley Bonar - Mixed Unified 100m (6th)





Shorewood High School was represented by 21 athletes at the State meet with four being relay alternates and one being an individual alternate.