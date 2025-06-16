Deep Down Under the Sea Mural Art Workshop June 21, 2025 at Richmond Beach Library

Deep Down Under the Sea Mural Art Workshop

Craters and fissures, deep purple darkness where strange creatures abound. Are these living twists and turns anything we can imagine from up on our shore? Come help create these wild sea creatures. All kinds of materials will be provided for your creations that will populate the new library mural. After the display period, art will be returned to the participants.





Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.

Ages 5 and older, tweens, teens and adults.





Saturday June 21, 11:30am or 12:15pm