Deep Down Under the Sea Mural Art Workshop June 21, 2025 at Richmond Beach Library
Monday, June 16, 2025
Deep Down Under the Sea Mural Art WorkshopRichmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
Saturday June 21, 11:30am or 12:15pm
Craters and fissures, deep purple darkness where strange creatures abound. Are these living twists and turns anything we can imagine from up on our shore? Come help create these wild sea creatures. All kinds of materials will be provided for your creations that will populate the new library mural. After the display period, art will be returned to the participants.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.
Ages 5 and older, tweens, teens and adults.
Please register everyone in your group, including adults and attend only one session, 11:30am or 12:15pm.
