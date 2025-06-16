Author event at Third Place Books June 18, 2025: I Think I'm in Love with an Alien
Monday, June 16, 2025
Wed 6/18 at 7pm
Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park
Upper level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE
A nerdy earthling and a stranded alien find love at a space-themed convention in this quirky sci-fi romance.
New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Ann Aguirre has been a clown, a clerk, a savior of stray kittens, and a voice actress, not necessarily in that order. Though she writes all kinds of genre fiction, she has a major soft spot for a happily ever after.
RSVP here
