Public Health Seattle and King county case updates for March 21, 2020
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/20/20.
934 confirmed cases (up 141 from yesterday)*
74 confirmed deaths (up 8 from yesterday)*
These additional deaths include:
