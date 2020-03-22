Public Health Seattle and King county case updates for March 21, 2020





Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/20/20.

934 confirmed cases (up 141 from yesterday)*

74 confirmed deaths (up 8 from yesterday)*



These additional deaths include:

A woman in her 80s, who died on 3/19

A woman in her 100s, who on died 3/15

A man in his 80s, who died on 3/20 at Swedish Ballard

A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/20 at Northwest Hospital

A man in his 70s, who died on 3/20 at Northwest Hospital

A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/20 at Highline Medical Center

A man in his 60s, who died on 3/20 at Swedish Issaquah

A man in his 80s, who died on 3/20 at Valley Medical Center



Of the 74 deaths reported, 35 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.



*After case investigation, one previously reported death was confirmed to be a resident of a different jurisdiction. We have removed this person from our overall confirmed case and death counts.











