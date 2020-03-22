King County joins with Harborview Medical Center to open COVID-19 recovery site

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Photo courtesy King County

King County has joined with Harborview Medical Center to plan for opening an isolation and recovery center in the county’s Harborview Hall building, located at 326 Ninth Avenue.

The building will be repurposed to serve as a recovery site primarily for people who do not have a home to rest and recover and who may have other health needs requiring a level of monitoring.

This may include people who are awaiting the result of their COVID-19 test result or a COVID-19 patient who has mild symptoms and doesn’t require hospitalization. 

Onsite clinical support will be provided by Harborview Medical Center staff.

The current shelter in the Harborview Hall building has been relocated a few blocks away, with the help of the Salvation Army.

Harborview Medical Center and King County are addressing how to best care for all our population groups, and this move to establish recovery sites for people experiencing homelessness is an essential step in our community response.



