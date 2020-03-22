Exchange student recalled to Singapore because of the pandemic

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Sean has been recalled to Singapore
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
Story and photo by Cynthia Sheridan

Sean is a UW student from Singapore who has been called home by his government.

The Kanter family have come to know Sean and are heartbroken by this news.

After deciding not to transport Sean in their car, they wound up holding a farewell picnic outside the house where Sean has been staying.

This outdoor event kept them separated from his college roommates and also separated Sean from some elder Kanter family members, a bittersweet Coronavirus compromise.




