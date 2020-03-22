Metro and Sound Transit to suspend fares to protect drivers

Ride free - use the rear door



“As this crisis evolves, we are constantly reviewing all of our practices and policies to provide the best service while keeping people safe," said Executive Dow Constantine.

"Changing how riders board and exit our bus fleet and also suspending all fares is part of that effort. It is essential to keep this community on the move, and I thank all the operators, mechanics, support staff, and riders who are helping us get through this, together.”

Starting Sunday, March 22, 2020 Metro and Sound Transit will suspend fares until further notice in order to protect their drivers and operators.Riders also will be directed to board and exit at the rear doors of buses, reserving front-door access for customers using mobility devices or who require use of the boarding ramp.As previously reported Metro and Sound Transit are reducing the number of trips on routes, which have seen a dramatic drop in ridership because of the pandemic. Riders should check to be sure their run is still scheduled.