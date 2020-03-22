Kruckeberg Botanic Garden will be closed until further notice
Sunday, March 22, 2020
|Kruckeberg Garden
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden will be closed until further notice
From Joseph Abken, Executive Director
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation
Yesterday, we decided to close the Garden until further notice.
This decision did not come easily. Our amazing staff has been dedicated to keeping the garden and MsK Nursery open to provide our community a refuge during these stressful times.
As we continue to monitor the ever-unfolding events of this crisis, we feel it is our responsibility to close out of concern for the safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff. This last week has been the hardest for our organization, just as it has for so many.
As you are abundantly aware, this pandemic could not have come at a worse time for public gardens everywhere. These are the prime months of support that we gear up for and anticipate annually to keep us working. The loss of spring plant sales, canceled programs, events, and workshops, has severed a significant part of our support system.
During this closure, we will be keeping you informed of our status, posting images of the Garden on Facebook and Instagram, and providing additional resources for families on our Kids Only page. The staff and I will continue garden maintenance and care for our nursery stock despite this closure.
We look forward to opening our gates and welcoming you back when this is once again safe for all to enjoy.
That day will come.
0 comments:
Post a Comment