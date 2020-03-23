46th Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) cancelled
Monday, March 23, 2020
For five years, Shoreline has been home to screenings of SIFF films. In 2019 thirty films were screened over a ten day period.
The 46th Seattle International Film Festival, scheduled to run May 14 to June 7, 2020 has been cancelled.
SIFF is committed to being a part of the solution to help slow down the recent spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country, and we remain committed to the safety of audiences, staff, and the community at large.
For our patrons who have already purchased passes or ticket packs to SIFF 2020, please consider making your purchase a donation to SIFF. If you'd like to consider other options, please submit your request via this form or email boxoffice@siff.net
We did not make this decision lightly. The Seattle International Film Festival is the largest film festival in North America, showcasing more than 400 films from more than 85 countries to 140,000+ attendees over 25 days.
While the core of the Festival takes place mid-May into early June, pre-events and activities begin up to six weeks earlier. The looming uncertainty of this crisis, and the huge amount of work that would have to be done now, makes it impossible to continue as scheduled.
The day will come when we gather again to share great films, community, and experiences. Please consider supporting SIFF with a donation. Donate here.
When the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, we won't be able to flip a switch and start back up with business as usual. We must pivot our current circumstances into an opportunity to innovate and reimagine a stronger, more sustainable and exciting future for SIFF and activate the philanthropic community to help us.
