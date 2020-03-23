Public Health - Seattle and King County - case update March 22, 2020

Public Health urges everyone to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Every face-to-face interaction is an opportunity for COVID-19 to spread and impact those most at risk.Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/21/20.1,040 confirmed cases (up 106 from yesterday)*75 confirmed deaths (up 1 from yesterday)This additional death includes:A man in his 80s, who died on 3/13 at Overlake Medical CenterOf the 75 deaths reported, 35 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.