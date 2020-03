Stay at home with a case of wine: North City (Bistro) Wine Shop Quarantine Case Sale

Ray says "Let's work together and get through this as unscathed as possible."

Where else can you buy a mixed case of wines for $300, and get wines valued between $70-$125 in the mix?, with the ability for you to make your choices of reds, whites, bubbles, Ros├ęs, etc.is a $150 case of 12 bottles, valued at about $200-$250, with as close to your mix as possible, with a couple nice bottles valued around $20-$30.is a nicer $200 case of 12 bottles, valued at about $250-$300, with as close to your mix as possible, with a couple nicer bottles valued around $35-$50.And we decided to up the offer for those of you looking for a step-up!is an Even Nicer $300 case of 12 bottles, valued at about $350-$400, with as close to your mix as possible, with a couple nicer bottles valued around $60-$90, some as high as $125.Just email Ray rbloom888@gmail.com with your preferred option A, B or C, and let him know when you would like to pick your case up, and he will start filling cases and letting each of you know when your case is ready to go.Tell Ray if you want a mix of Red, White, Rose or Bubbles, and he will do his best to make up a case especially suited as close to your requests as possible.If you call before you come in, and pay with a credit card, he will pack your case up, and deliver it to your car when you arrive. Or, if you live close by, he might even be able deliver it to your home!North City (Bistro) Wine ShopOpen from 2-6pm Tues-Sat