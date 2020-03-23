Stay at home with a case of wine: North City (Bistro) Wine Shop Quarantine Case Sale
Monday, March 23, 2020
|North City Wine Shop practices proper social distancing
L-R Ray Bloom, Sharon Bloom, Marko Reyes-Jech
Photo by Xave R-J
Ray Bloom, owner of the North City Wine Shop, has just the thing for staying at home: a nice case of wine!
I know that a nice bottle of wine can help get us through the evening, so I launched another case sale, which will help you restock your stash, and help us to maintain some level of cash flow.
It has been quite well received. I have a lot of new wine arriving next week, and plan to keep this going as long as the orders keep coming in.
I have found some AMAZING deals, on wines valued at much higher price-point than I could normally offer these for, because of quantity case buys.
Where else can you buy a mixed case of wines for $300, and get wines valued between $70-$125 in the mix?
We are offering three options this time, with the ability for you to make your choices of reds, whites, bubbles, Rosés, etc.
Option A is a $150 case of 12 bottles, valued at about $200-$250, with as close to your mix as possible, with a couple nice bottles valued around $20-$30.
Option B is a nicer $200 case of 12 bottles, valued at about $250-$300, with as close to your mix as possible, with a couple nicer bottles valued around $35-$50.
And we decided to up the offer for those of you looking for a step-up!
Option C is an Even Nicer $300 case of 12 bottles, valued at about $350-$400, with as close to your mix as possible, with a couple nicer bottles valued around $60-$90, some as high as $125.
Just email Ray rbloom888@gmail.com with your preferred option A, B or C, and let him know when you would like to pick your case up, and he will start filling cases and letting each of you know when your case is ready to go.
Tell Ray if you want a mix of Red, White, Rose or Bubbles, and he will do his best to make up a case especially suited as close to your requests as possible.
If you call before you come in, and pay with a credit card, he will pack your case up, and deliver it to your car when you arrive. Or, if you live close by, he might even be able deliver it to your home!
Ray says "Let's work together and get through this as unscathed as possible."
North City (Bistro) Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
Open from 2-6pm Tues-Sat
0 comments:
Post a Comment