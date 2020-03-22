Edmonds Arts Festival 2020 cancelled





Festival President, Barbara Norgaard Reid, stated, “This was a difficult decision for our Board members, who put in countless hours all year round to produce the Festival.

"Having to cancel for the first time in 64 years, even though it was for the right reasons, saddened us, as we love putting on the Festival and are proud of our contribution to the Edmonds community, to the arts, and to the artists.”





Arts Festival and Foundation members look forward to presenting a very robust Festival in summer 2021 and will be looking forward for other opportunities to support the arts in Edmonds throughout this year and next.





Information regarding next steps and refunds for artists, vendors, and others will soon be posted on the website













The Edmonds Arts Festival and Foundation announces that the June 2020 Edmonds Arts Festival and associated events have been canceled to assure the health and safety of our community members, artists, volunteers, visitors, and District school children.