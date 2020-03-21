LFP Police - call 911 if needed but let dispatcher know if anyone in the house is symptomatic of COVID-19 - chart included
Saturday, March 21, 2020
From Lake Forest Park Police
Don't feel ashamed if you have symptoms (fever or difficulty breathing) of COVID-19. Call 911 if your symptoms are life-threatening - we will help you.
If you are reporting any type of crime or incident to 911, please advise if you or anyone in your household are experiencing any symptoms or have been diagnosed with any respiratory illness so first responders can take extra precautions to protect themselves and others.
Here is a chart showing how COVID-19 is compared to other common conditions:
