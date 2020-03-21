Swedish closes Edmonds Family Birth Center to make room for COVID-19 patients

Saturday, March 21, 2020


The Swedish hospital system is closing its Edmonds Family Birth Center on March 26, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Saturday night.

The birth center space will be used for patients with COVID-19, spokeswoman Mafara Hobson said.

“As our region prepares for an anticipated surge in COVID-positive patients, Swedish and other hospitals in our region are working together to identify areas where services can be safely and efficiently consolidated,” Hobson said of the closure.

Expecting parents will receive information about where they can receive care for delivering their babies, Hobson added.



