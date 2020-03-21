COVID-19 Update – Playgrounds, sports courts, and other active recreation areas CLOSED; parks and trails users directed to follow social distancing guidelines
Saturday, March 21, 2020
From the City of Shoreline
To maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines established by Public Health—Seattle and King County, all sports courts, playground equipment, and other active recreation areas in Shoreline City parks are CLOSED.
The closure includes picnic shelters, basketball and tennis courts, ballfields, and other active recreation locations. Pick-up games, picnics, and other large gatherings will not be permitted.
Parks, natural areas, trails, and beaches where social distancing can be maintained remain open. Ballfields and playfields are open for walking and other non-team activities.
Restrooms within parks will continue to be open to the public and will be cleaned and sanitized twice a day.
We will place signs near park playgrounds, sports courts, and other active recreation areas to communicate this closure to the public.
We also ask park patrons to bring a suitable trash bag and leave no trash to help protect our park workers.
We encourage all park users to follow these National Parks and Recreation Agency guidelines for maintaining social distancing in parks and open spaces:
- Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms.
- Follow the CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks or trails.
- Prepare for limited access to public restrooms or water fountains.
- While on trails, warn other users of your presence as you pass, and step aside to let others pass.
- Observe the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of 6 feet from other individuals at all times. If this is not possible, users should find an alternate location or depart that space.
For more information about the City’s response, visit Shorelinewa.gov/covid
This also applies to King County Parks and Seattle Parks - see notice
