Drive through Eucharist Sunday at Saint Barnabas

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Saint Barnabas
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Saint Barnabas Anglican Church of Seattle, 2340 N 155th St, Shoreline 98133

In order to comply with the latest guidelines for avoiding the spread of COVID-19 we will observe a drive through communion.

This service will be offered any time from 10:00am to Noon Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Pull into our parking lot, remain in your car and communion will be extended to you. Look for the white pavilion tent in the parking lot.

We will also be handing out prayers, a copy of the sermon, and information for the upcoming week.

May all be blessed.

Fr. Harley Crain



Posted by DKH at 7:56 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  