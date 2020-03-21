Drive through Eucharist Sunday at Saint Barnabas
Saturday, March 21, 2020
|Saint Barnabas
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
In order to comply with the latest guidelines for avoiding the spread of COVID-19 we will observe a drive through communion.
This service will be offered any time from 10:00am to Noon Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Pull into our parking lot, remain in your car and communion will be extended to you. Look for the white pavilion tent in the parking lot.
We will also be handing out prayers, a copy of the sermon, and information for the upcoming week.
May all be blessed.
Fr. Harley Crain
