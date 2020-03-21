Shoreline Police: don't call to report social distance violators
Saturday, March 21, 2020
From Shoreline Police
Question of the Week: Should I report “social distance violators” to the Shoreline Police Department?
Please do not call Shoreline Police to report social distance violators. Instead, please follow the guidelines found on the Seattle and King County Public Health website, which states:
"King County will not be actively searching for violations; our focus is on helping people understand the importance of social distancing, rather than citations. If you have specific questions or reports related to this Guidance, please email coronavirus@kingcounty.gov"
More information can be found on the Seattle and King County Public Health's website
