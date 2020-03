Shoreline Police: don't call to report social distance violators

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Question of the Week: Should I report “social distance violators” to the Shoreline Police Department?

"King County will not be actively searching for violations; our focus is on helping people understand the importance of social distancing, rather than citations. If you have specific questions or reports related to this Guidance, please email coronavirus@kingcounty.gov"





Please do not call Shoreline Police to report social distance violators. Instead, please follow the guidelines found on the Seattle and King County Public Health website, which states:More information can be found on the Seattle and King County Public Health's website