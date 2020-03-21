Shoreline Police: don't call to report social distance violators

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

From Shoreline Police

Question of the Week: Should I report “social distance violators” to the Shoreline Police Department?

Please do not call Shoreline Police to report social distance violators. Instead, please follow the guidelines found on the Seattle and King County Public Health website, which states:

"King County will not be actively searching for violations; our focus is on helping people understand the importance of social distancing, rather than citations. If you have specific questions or reports related to this Guidance, please email coronavirus@kingcounty.gov"

More information can be found on the Seattle and King County Public Health's website




Posted by DKH at 7:32 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  