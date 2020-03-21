Shoreline Schools expands food distribution - PTA Council has gas/grocery cards - Local food banks - How you can help

Saturday, March 21, 2020

The Ridgecrest Little Free Pantry
was the first one in Shoreline / LFP

SCHOOLS - PTA - FOOD BANKS - Dale Turner YMCA - NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS

Beginning on Monday, March 23, 2020 the Shoreline School district is expanding its food distribution program to reach more children.

These locations will provide meal services from 11:30-12:30 each weekday beginning on Monday:

School district meals are provided for FREE to all children 18 and younger each weekday at the locations listed above. *Children must be present to receive meals*

Children will receive a hot lunch and a breakfast pack for the following day. Each day's menu will be posted on the Food and Nutrition Services webpage that morning.

Meals can be picked up using the drive-through at each location or by walking up to the site. If driving, please stay in your vehicle and staff will bring the meals to you. If walking up, please maintain social distancing of six feet from others in line.

Additional family food resources are available from Shoreline PTA Council, Little Free Pantries and Hopelink Food Bank. Please see the information below on how to access those resources.

Family Supports During Shoreline School Closures

In light of increased safety precautions, PTA Council is shifting its operations for food and grocery/gas card support for local families, effective immediately. PTA Council will no longer be handing out grocery/gas cards and food at the District’s Central Kitchen or by delivery, but is working with the school district to make a new plan for distributing grocery/gas card in some other manner.

If you need support (or can lend support), please check out the information below. You can also reach out to your school’s Family Advocate to ask about other supports. If you’re not sure who your Family Advocate is, check HERE

COMMUNITY FOOD SUPPORT

Hopelink Food Bank (pre-packaged food bags)
17837 Aurora Ave N
Tuesdays 12-4 pm; Wednesdays 3-7 pm; and Thursdays 10 am-2 pm

North Helpline Food Bank
12726 33rd NE, Lake City
Wed. 10 am -1 pm; Thurs. 4:30-6:30 pm; Sat. 11 am – 1 pm

North Helpline at Bitter Lake 
Sat. 10 am – 2 pm

Dale Turner YMCA
2:00-12:30 pm pre-packaged food pick-up for youth under 18

Little Free Pantries:

Are you able to lend support?
  • Donate funds for the purchase of grocery or gas cards for families in need. Shoreline PTA Council is coordinating with the school district to develop a plan for distributing these to families. Shoreline PTA Council has partnered with Embrace Shoreline Schools and Kinder Konnection to collect funds for this purpose. 
  • Drop off food donations at one of the Little Free Pantries listed above.
  • Help provide rental assistance and utility support by donating to Hopelink
  • Help support child care access and food access through Dale Turner YMCA.



