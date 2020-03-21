First building at Recovery Center almost complete
Saturday, March 21, 2020
|Aerial photo copyright Marc Weinberg
The first structure at the Recovery Center in Shoreline is close to completion. A second structure will be built on the soccer field just west and parallel to the first structure/tent.
In the right background of the photo you can see the Shoreline Stadium and the grassy field that was one of the sites considered by the county. The field was too wet and soggy and there was little adjacent parking, so it was rejected as a site.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Each structure is 30 X 60 meters (980 X 100 feet). These temporary structures will each house about 100 individuals with proper separation. The structures have electrical hookup and heating and ventilation.
|A glimpse into the interior
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The company putting the structures up are from California and have 30 years of experience. These type of structures are used for public events and now that events are on hold the construction team is available and can put them up very quickly given their expertise.
|Photo by Johanna Polit
According to County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, (see letter) whose district includes Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and other north end cities,
The city, at the county’s request, has authorized construction of two, 20,000 square-foot temporary structures. The Shoreline School District is a partner in this effort as well.
The site was selected because it is flat, has drainage, is lit, has necessary utilities, and is reasonably accessible. Scheduled uses of the fields had already been canceled as a result of the public health department’s orders.
The city will be reimbursed for all costs, the fields will be fully restored and fair rent will be paid.
