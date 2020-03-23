Recovery Center building shells finished

Aerial Photography copyright Marc Weinberg





The temporary buildings are part of a proactive approach by County Executive Dow Constantine and the King County Council to prepare for the expected wave of COVID-19 patients.





They can house a total of 200 patients. They are heated and ventilated.





A worker leaves at the end of his shift.

The buildings are unfinished inside but the HVAC

systems are in place along the side of the buildings.

King county is using all means possible to identify locations for those affected by the virus. They have purchased a motel, leased another motel and continue to acquire sites.





With the majority of the population, King and Snohomish counties are the epicenter of the pandemic in Washington state.





County councilmember Rod Dembowski, who represents north end cities, including Shoreline, has assured residents that the soccer fields will be restored fully after the field is no longer needed.





Note that this field is at the other end of the Shoreline Center from the Shoreline Stadium.





The field was chosen because it is flat, well-drained, and close to parking. Other sites were considered. There is a large field next to the Stadium but it is wet and the parking is very limited. Sears is being used by Sound Transit and occasionally, the Shoreline Fire department.



Fircrest land is not suitable as the ground is not flat. Fircrest belongs to two different state agencies and the county did not want to take the time to deal with state bureaucracies.





Sports have been cancelled, both organized teams

and pick-up games, so there's no conflict for use

of the soccer field.

Photo copyright Marc Weinberg









The City of Shoreline and the Shoreline School District came to a quick agreement to work with the county for use of this land.





The buildings were constructed by a specialty firm from California which has decades of experience in this work.





King county has been working closely with the City of Seattle and the Governor to prepare. If the buildings are not needed, they will remain empty for the duration. If they are needed, they are part of the readiness that countries such as Italy wish they had.





The two structures intended for use for the COVID-19 pandemic in King county were assembled within five days on the soccer field north of the Shoreline Center.