Public Health Seattle and King county case update March 23, 2020

Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/22/20.

1170 confirmed cases (up 130 from yesterday)

87 confirmed deaths (up 12 from yesterday)





These additional deaths include:





A woman in his 70s, who died on 3/21

A man in his 70s, who died on 3/21 at EvergreenHealth

A man in his 80s who died on 3/22 at EvergreenHealth

A man in his 80s, who died on 3/22 at Swedish Issaquah

A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/22

A woman in her 90s. who died on 3/22

A man in his 70s, who died on 3/22

A woman in her 90s, who died on 3/22

A woman in her 60s, who died on 3/22 at Swedish Cherry Hill

A man in his 60s, who died on 3/21 at Swedish Cherry Hill

A man in his 60s who died on 3/22 at University of Washington Medical Center

A man in his 60s who died on 3/22 at Virginia Mason



Of the 87 deaths reported, 37 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.



Four people are currently staying in a King County isolation and quarantine facility.





2221 cases in the state









