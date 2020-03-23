Public Health Seattle and King county case update March 23, 2020

Monday, March 23, 2020

Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/22/20. 

1170 confirmed cases (up 130 from yesterday)
87 confirmed deaths (up 12 from yesterday)

These additional deaths include:

A woman in his 70s, who died on 3/21
A man in his 70s, who died on 3/21 at EvergreenHealth
A man in his 80s who died on 3/22 at EvergreenHealth
A man in his 80s, who died on 3/22 at Swedish Issaquah
A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/22
A woman in her 90s. who died on 3/22
A man in his 70s, who died on 3/22
A woman in her 90s, who died on 3/22
A woman in her 60s, who died on 3/22 at Swedish Cherry Hill
A man in his 60s, who died on 3/21 at Swedish Cherry Hill
A man in his 60s who died on 3/22 at University of Washington Medical Center
A man in his 60s who died on 3/22 at Virginia Mason

Of the 87 deaths reported, 37 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.

Four people are currently staying in a King County isolation and quarantine facility.

2221 cases in the state



