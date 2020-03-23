Shoreline - LFP Senior Center issues an appeal for community support



Shoreline - LFP Senior Center Covid-19 Relief Fund Drive

To date, we have not found any funding sources to replenish our expenditures. At this time we are soliciting financial donations via our Covid-19 Donation Relief Fund Drive.

Call for appointments at 206-365-1536, leave message with name and phone number.

Call 206-365-1536 to place orders on Tuesdays 9:00am-12:00pm

Not accepting new clients at this time, however, “To-Go” Hot Meal via Community Dining is available

Call for appointments at 206-365-1536

Available for pick up or delivered Monday through Friday

Call 206-365-1536 from 9:00am-9:30am to request meal delivery or pick up.

Meal pick up is at the Senior Center front door from 11:00am-12:00pm.

Meal delivery is between 11:00am and 12:00pm.

Normal suggested donation of $4.00 still applies.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our Center is closed in compliance with government guidelines.Despite being closed, our operational expenses are ongoing and with no revenue generated, we find our finances depleting at an alarming rate.Members will receive phone calls from volunteers to inquire about needs during quarantine, including grocery runs, prescription pick ups, and further support as situations change.We value any and all support our community can provide in these trying times. A sincere and heartfelt thank you to anyone who can contribute.Theresa LaCroix, DirectorShoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior CenterShoreline, WA 98155206-365-1536