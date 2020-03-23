Shoreline - LFP Senior Center issues an appeal for community support
Monday, March 23, 2020
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our Center is closed in compliance with government guidelines.
Despite being closed, our operational expenses are ongoing and with no revenue generated, we find our finances depleting at an alarming rate.
To date, we have not found any funding sources to replenish our expenditures. At this time we are soliciting financial donations via our Covid-19 Donation Relief Fund Drive.
During this challenging time we are running the following services:
Foot Care
- Call for appointments at 206-365-1536, leave message with name and phone number.
Meals on Wheels
- Call 206-365-1536 to place orders on Tuesdays 9:00am-12:00pm
Meals delivered Thursdays per usual
- Not accepting new clients at this time, however, “To-Go” Hot Meal via Community Dining is available
Mental Health Consultant
- Call for appointments at 206-365-1536
Neighbor Wellness Check Program
Members will receive phone calls from volunteers to inquire about needs during quarantine, including grocery runs, prescription pick ups, and further support as situations change.
“To-Go” Hot Meal via Community Dining
- Available for pick up or delivered Monday through Friday
- Call 206-365-1536 from 9:00am-9:30am to request meal delivery or pick up.
- Meal pick up is at the Senior Center front door from 11:00am-12:00pm.
- Meal delivery is between 11:00am and 12:00pm.
- Normal suggested donation of $4.00 still applies.
There are 7 Easy Ways to Donate Without Physical Contact
- Make an online donation via MobileCause
- Call in to donate via credit or debit card, reference our Covid-19 Donation Relief Fund Drive
- Call in to set up direct deposit from your bank account and ask for Director Theresa LaCroix
- Mail in checks to our mailbox at 18560 1st Ave N, Shoreline WA 98155
- Consider legacy giving here.
- Shop and Donate via Fred Meyer and Amazon, click here.
- Check with your employer about donation matching.
We value any and all support our community can provide in these trying times. A sincere and heartfelt thank you to anyone who can contribute.
Theresa LaCroix, Director
Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center
18560 1st Ave NE, Ste 1
Shoreline, WA 98155
206-365-1536
