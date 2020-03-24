COVID-19 update from County Councilmember Rod Dembowski





Rod Dembowski represents north end cities on the King county council, including Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore

METRO AND SOUND TRANSIT FARES DISCONTINUED AND CHANGES TO SCHEDULES

Metro and Sound Transit ended fare collections on Saturday, March 21st. This means riders will not be required to pay fares when riding any King County Metro or Sound Transit service. Passengers will also now be directed to board and exit at rear doors, reserving front door access for customers using mobility devices or who require use of the boarding ramp.



As the new schedules roll out, buses may be running less often, during fewer hours, and/or be canceled. As such, Metro is encouraging riders to text their bus stop ID # to 62550 for to find out when the next bus will arrive.



WHITE HOUSE DECLARES MAJOR DISASTER IN WASHINGTON STATE



GOV. INSLEE NAMES STATE DIRECTOR FOR COVID-19 HEALTH RESPONSE MANAGEMENT



Gov. Inslee also announced Sunday that he had named retired Navy Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono as Washington state director for COVID-19 Health System Response Management. Bono is currently a senior fellow with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. As the former chief executive officer and director for the Defense Health Agency, Bono led a joint, integrated support agency that enabled all branches of the U.S. military medical services to provide health care services to those engaged in combat. She is the first woman surgeon in the military to hold the rank of vice admiral.



WASHINGTON CAMPGROUNDS CLOSED



Various state agencies on Sunday announced the closure of all state campgrounds across Washington to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Campgrounds, which include cabins, yurts and vacation houses, will remain closed through April 30.



Day-use areas and trails remain open, but due to the volume of people visiting Washington’s ocean beaches, the state is asking the public to avoid those areas. People should continue to practice social distancing when recreating outdoors.



HARBORVIEW HALL NOW A RECOVERY CENTER



King County has joined with Harborview Medical Center to plan for opening an isolation and recovery center in the county’s Harborview Hall building, located at 326 Ninth Avenue.



Harborview Hall, which is across the street from Harborview Medical Center, will be repurposed to serve as a recovery site primarily for people who do not have a home to rest and recover and who may have other health needs requiring a level of monitoring. This location will offer a very vulnerable population a safe place to recover, with onsite clinical support provided by medical center staff.



These isolation and recovery locations are all part of our continuing effort to slow the spread in our community and to preserve critical hospital beds for those with the most acute healthcare needs.



PLAYGROUNDS AND SPORTS COURTS CLOSED



King County and City of Seattle has announced we are closing playgrounds and sports courts. The closure includes playground equipment, picnic shelters, basketball and tennis courts, ballfields, and other active recreation locations. Playfields, however, remain open for walking and other non-team activities.



Parks, natural lands, regional trails, backcountry trails, and beaches where social distancing can be maintained remain open.



GET A PEEK INTO THE KENT QUARANTINE FACILITY



FEDERAL TAX DEADLINE MOVED TO JULY 15th



Individual and business taxpayers will have an additional three months to file their taxes this year, as the federal government took more steps to help workers and business owners during the continuing coronavirus crisis. President Donald Trump on Friday directed the U.S. Treasury to move the filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. Filers will have the additional time to file and make payments without any penalties or fees.



REMINDER: STILL FILL OUT YOUR CENSUS FORMS



The 2020 Census is ongoing during the pandemic. The decennial count of all people residing in the United States is used to allocate public resources over the next decade along with representation in state and federal government.



King County Councilmember

Metro and Sound Transit ended fare collections on Saturday, March 21st. This means riders will not be required to pay fares when riding any King County Metro or Sound Transit service. Passengers will also now be directed to board and exit at rear doors, reserving front door access for customers using mobility devices or who require use of the boarding ramp.

Metro and Sound Transit have reduced service on some routes. You can find out more information about the changes here

As the new schedules roll out, buses may be running less often, during fewer hours, and/or be canceled. As such, Metro is encouraging riders to text their bus stop ID # to 62550 for to find out when the next bus will arrive.

On Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee shared that President Trump had declared a major disaster in Washington as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The declaration grants the state's request for assistance with crisis counseling and training to address the impact of the outbreak on the mental health of affected Washingtonians. Other disaster assistance programs requested in Inslee's letter remain under review by the White House, including expanded unemployment assistance and basic food benefits.

Gov. Inslee also announced Sunday that he had named retired Navy Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono as Washington state director for COVID-19 Health System Response Management. Bono is currently a senior fellow with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. As the former chief executive officer and director for the Defense Health Agency, Bono led a joint, integrated support agency that enabled all branches of the U.S. military medical services to provide health care services to those engaged in combat. She is the first woman surgeon in the military to hold the rank of vice admiral.

Various state agencies on Sunday announced the closure of all state campgrounds across Washington to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Campgrounds, which include cabins, yurts and vacation houses, will remain closed through April 30.

Day-use areas and trails remain open, but due to the volume of people visiting Washington's ocean beaches, the state is asking the public to avoid those areas. People should continue to practice social distancing when recreating outdoors.

King County has joined with Harborview Medical Center to plan for opening an isolation and recovery center in the county's Harborview Hall building, located at 326 Ninth Avenue.

Harborview Hall, which is across the street from Harborview Medical Center, will be repurposed to serve as a recovery site primarily for people who do not have a home to rest and recover and who may have other health needs requiring a level of monitoring. This location will offer a very vulnerable population a safe place to recover, with onsite clinical support provided by medical center staff.

These isolation and recovery locations are all part of our continuing effort to slow the spread in our community and to preserve critical hospital beds for those with the most acute healthcare needs.

King County and City of Seattle has announced we are closing playgrounds and sports courts. The closure includes playground equipment, picnic shelters, basketball and tennis courts, ballfields, and other active recreation locations. Playfields, however, remain open for walking and other non-team activities.

Parks, natural lands, regional trails, backcountry trails, and beaches where social distancing can be maintained remain open.

Thanks to a donation of food and supplies from Amazon, King County's Kent quarantine facility will now begin serving community members who can't isolate at home. Our staff produced a video about it. Get a look inside the center here

Individual and business taxpayers will have an additional three months to file their taxes this year, as the federal government took more steps to help workers and business owners during the continuing coronavirus crisis. President Donald Trump on Friday directed the U.S. Treasury to move the filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. Filers will have the additional time to file and make payments without any penalties or fees.

The 2020 Census is ongoing during the pandemic. The decennial count of all people residing in the United States is used to allocate public resources over the next decade along with representation in state and federal government.

People are encouraged to respond to the census by mail, phone or online. The more people respond via these options, the fewer workers will be sent out into the field later this year to conduct in-person counts. More information here: https://2020census.gov/
















