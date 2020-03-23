Washington campgrounds to close through April 30
Monday, March 23, 2020
Campgrounds will remain closed through April 30.
The closure includes roofed accommodations like cabins and yurts.
No new campers will be allowed into Parks, WDFW or DNR lands beginning Monday, March 23. Current campers will be phased out following instructions from land officials.
Day use areas and trails remain open. Due to the volume of people visiting Washington’s ocean beaches, we are asking the public to avoid those areas. People should continue to practice social distancing when recreating outdoors.
State Parks
Campers who have state parks reservations through April 30 will be notified and offered a full refund. Visitors can find the latest information about State Park operations at parks.state.wa.us/COVID19.
Department of Fish and Wildlife
Although camping is not allowed, WDFW wildlife areas and water access areas remain open for public use at this time. However, due to theft and increased usage of their restrooms, visitors should plan to bring their own hand sanitizer and toilet paper. For the latest information about WDFW operations, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates.
Department of Natural Resources
DNR’s camping will be closed to dedicated camping areas and dispersed camping or camping outside of designated campsites. For the most up-to-date information for DNR lands, visit www.dnr.wa.gov/recreation.
