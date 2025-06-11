Workshop on Accessibility Features on Mobile Devices at Senior Activity Center June 23, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Having difficulty hearing, seeing, or using the features on your phone, etc.? 

Come to an interactive workshop covering accessibility features on Apple and Android. 

We will discuss features for hearing, vision, and speech along with other disabilities. 

We will guide you through settings so you can customize them to make your mobile devices easier to use!

  • Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 – 11:00am
  • Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
  • Cost: Free
  • Registration: Registration not required, but it IS helpful - call the Center at 206-365-1536

Posted by DKH at 4:19 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  