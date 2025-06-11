Workshop on Accessibility Features on Mobile Devices at Senior Activity Center June 23, 2025
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Come to an interactive workshop covering accessibility features on Apple and Android.
We will discuss features for hearing, vision, and speech along with other disabilities.
We will guide you through settings so you can customize them to make your mobile devices easier to use!
- Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
- Time: 10:00 – 11:00am
- Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Registration not required, but it IS helpful - call the Center at 206-365-1536
0 comments:
Post a Comment