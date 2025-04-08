ShoreLake Arts presents The HeART Award to Laura James & Nancy Malek

ShoreLake Arts presented their annual HeART Award for 2025 to Laura James & Nancy Malek





Presented to a member or members of the ShoreLake Arts community whose long-standing and consistent commitment to the organization has advanced our mission in significant ways.





Such individuals are the very heart of ShoreLake Arts.



The HeART Award – 2025 Laura James & Nancy Malek



This year ShoreLake Arts is proud to present The HeART Award to Laura James and Nancy Malek.



Laura James has been a community contributor for many years. While honing her leadership skills at Microsoft and Amazon over the years, Laura put them to good use as the chairperson of the Ridgecrest Elementary School PTA and one of the founding members of the Ridgecrest Halloween Parade.





It was ShoreLake Arts’ lucky day when in 2023 Laura joined the board. Which is why when they looked for a new Executive Director, they didn’t look further than Laura.



Laura James went above and beyond to not only helm the ship, but bring ShoreLake Arts into our new location in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood!









Nancy Malek is a teacher and artist in the Shoreline area. Nancy has been a member of the ShoreLake Arts board for 6 years and is currently the board president. Through Laura's association with the board, she was able to reach out to Nancy when a Camp Director was needed last summer.





Nancy volunteered her time to work with the art teachers to create a vibrant and exciting summer camp model that includes opportunities for students from kindergarten through middle school to attend classes that teach principles of art in engaging and fun ways.



